Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declines By 8.5%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 3,486,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.