Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Decreases By 6.6%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Gogoro by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogoro by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter valued at $142,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gogoro in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 511,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gogoro has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Further Reading

