Short Interest in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Declines By 8.5%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 888,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

