Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Decreases By 12.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fraport Price Performance
FPRUF stock remained flat at $52.78 during trading on Wednesday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.
About Fraport
