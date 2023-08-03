Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Increases By 8.9%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EuroSite Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EUSP remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
