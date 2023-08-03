Short Interest in EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Increases By 8.9%

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EuroSite Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUSP remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

