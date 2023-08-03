Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Grows By 5.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

Endesa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $21.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Endesa has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

