Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Grows By 5.6%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.
Endesa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $21.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Endesa has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $21.97.
Endesa Company Profile
