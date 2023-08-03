Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Decreases By 8.7%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

