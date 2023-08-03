Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Decreases By 8.0%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 190,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $312,875.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,323.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $312,875.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,323.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,222. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 784.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

CMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 1,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,617. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $213.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

