Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Expands By 6.3%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David Soane purchased 273,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $139,657.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,648 shares in the company, valued at $115,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

