Short Interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declines By 6.8%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 7,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,687,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,814. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $71.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

