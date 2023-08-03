Short Interest in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Declines By 7.0%

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.
Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Climb Global Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,373,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth $6,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Climb Global Solutions
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.