Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Decreases By 8.2%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.93. 603,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

