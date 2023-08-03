Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Declines By 8.3%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Chenghe Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

