Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Declines By 8.3%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Chenghe Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Chenghe Acquisition
