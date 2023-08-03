Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Grows By 8.9%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

