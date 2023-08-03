Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Declines By 7.5%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 124,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDIO opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.