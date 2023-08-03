Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Declines By 8.2%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 537,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 106,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 9,862.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Stories

