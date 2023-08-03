Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expands By 7.3%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 814,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $819.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

