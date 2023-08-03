Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Decreases By 11.0%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 23,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 36.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Beyond Meat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 2,410,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $44.59.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
