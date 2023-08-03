Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Decreases By 11.0%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 23,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 36.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 2,410,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,843. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

