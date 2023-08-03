Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Drops By 8.2%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $805.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on AC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.