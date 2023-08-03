Short Interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Declines By 8.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,600 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 902,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $167.50 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

