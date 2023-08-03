Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down C$4.84 on Thursday, reaching C$78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,188. The company has a market cap of C$94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$93.83.

Get Shopify alerts:

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.