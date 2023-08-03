Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.
Shopify Stock Performance
SHOP traded down C$4.84 on Thursday, reaching C$78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,188. The company has a market cap of C$94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$93.83.
About Shopify
