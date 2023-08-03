Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 873,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,595. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,483,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

