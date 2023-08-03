Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,835. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,823 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.