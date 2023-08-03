Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,385.20.

Shell Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.60. 4,607,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,387. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.