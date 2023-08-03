Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. 99,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,644 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

