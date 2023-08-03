Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.10-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.71.

NYSE:SRE traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.66. 432,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14,619.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after buying an additional 376,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

