Secret Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Secret has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $1,826.84 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00206499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00048793 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00023620 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.002584 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,840.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

