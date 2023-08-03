Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.75. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 209,872 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. grew its position in LGI Homes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

