Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $229.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.57. 176,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,200. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.81.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Seagen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

