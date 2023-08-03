Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $192.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $372,837.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,136 shares of company stock worth $3,741,987 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after buying an additional 685,883 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,772,000 after buying an additional 548,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

