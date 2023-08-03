Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 198,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 167,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.95.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sculptor Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $265,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.