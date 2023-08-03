Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 198,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 167,824 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.95.
Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
