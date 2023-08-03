Sculati Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.4% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,667,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

