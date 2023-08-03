Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 2,066,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.