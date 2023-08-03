Sculati Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Unum Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

