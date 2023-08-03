Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,107. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

