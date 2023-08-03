Scotiabank Cuts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$15.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
