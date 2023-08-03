Scotiabank Cuts InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$15.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

IIPZF stock remained flat at $9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.