Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.7 %

STNG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 261,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $201,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

