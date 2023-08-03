Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $893,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Up 1.7 %

HES stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

