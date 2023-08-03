Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,979,000. Boeing comprises 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.36. 3,249,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,411. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

