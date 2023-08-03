Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.34. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

