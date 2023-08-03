Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after buying an additional 245,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 119,720 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,458,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. 54,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,581. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

