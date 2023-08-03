Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,858,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RSP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.02. 4,871,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,786. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

