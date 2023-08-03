Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.94 Billion Investment in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,921,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 461.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Portillo’s Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 3,398,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

