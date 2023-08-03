Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.95 Billion in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Camping World by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 2,738,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,702. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 287.36%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

