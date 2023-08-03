Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.87 Billion in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,558,000. Target makes up approximately 2.9% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

TGT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.70. 3,056,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

