Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.54 Billion in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 98.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KKR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. 2,029,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,933. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.