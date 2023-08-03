Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 5.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 303,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 575,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Scilex Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Scilex
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.