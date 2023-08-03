Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 5.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 303,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 575,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Scilex Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

About Scilex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Scilex during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scilex during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.