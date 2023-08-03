Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.21. 504,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,857. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

