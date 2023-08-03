Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lowered by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,000 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

