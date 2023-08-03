Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 10.8% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,073. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

